PDD Holdings Slides 7%

June 20, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are declining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a downtrend. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

The shares that reached a 30-day high on June 15 have been on a decline since then.

Currently, shares are at $74.07, down 7.27 percent from the previous close of $79.87 on a volume of 7,252,690.

