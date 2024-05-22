News & Insights

PDD Holdings Reports Soaring Q1 2024 Profits

May 22, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

PDD Holdings (PDD) has released an update.

PDD Holdings Inc. has reported a substantial growth in its first quarter of 2024, with total revenues and net income increasing by 131% and 246% respectively, compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The remarkable financial performance is attributed to significant gains in online marketing and transaction services, with a strategic focus on long-term intrinsic value and sustainable community impacts. The company also emphasized continued investment in initiatives essential for quality development and consumer experience enhancement.

