Markets
PDD

PDD Holdings Q4 Profit Rises 43%

March 20, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings, Inc. (PDD) reported on Monday that fourth-quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 43 percent to RMB9.45 billion or $1.37 billion), from RMB6.62 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per ADS were RMB6.52 or $0.95, up from RMB4.66 a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB12.11 billion or $1.76 billion, compared to RMB8.44 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB8.34 or $1.21, compared to RMB5.88 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 46 percent to RMB39.82 billion or $5.77 billion, from RMB27.23 billion in the same quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.