PDD Holdings Q3 Net Income Rises; Total Revenues Up 44%

November 21, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) reported third quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 61% from last year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 16.91 compared with RMB 10.60. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 27.46 billion, an increase of 61%. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 18.59 compared with RMB 11.61.

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB 99.35 billion, an increase of 44% from a year ago.

