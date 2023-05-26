News & Insights

Markets
PDD

PDD Holdings Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates; Revenue Jumps

May 26, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chinese online retailer PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Friday reported a profit of RMB8.101 billion or $1.179 billion for the first quarter, an increase of 212% from RMB2.599 billion in the comparable period last year, driven by growth in revenue.

Earnings per ADS was RMB5.55 or $0.81, higher than RMB1.84 in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were RMB6.92 per share or $1.01 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue in the quarter was RMB37.637 billion or $15.480 billion, 58% up from RMB23.794 billion last year, primarily due to increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services. The consensus estimate was for $4.53 billion.

Revenues from online marketing services and others increased 50% to RMB27.244 billion or $3.967 billion and transaction services revenue rose 86% to RMB10.393 billion or $1.513 billion.

PDD shares are up more than 13% in pre-market. On Thursday, it had closed at $60.02, down $0.92 or 1.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.