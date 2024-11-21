PDD Holdings price target lowered to $125 from $147 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on PDD Holdings (PDD) to $125 from $147 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported a softer-than-expected Q3 with total revenue and non-GAAP net profit missing consensus by 3% and 6%, respectively. The firm cites estimate revisions for its lowered target and contends that the tariff overhang and uncertainty about the profitability trend remain.

