PDD Holdings (PDD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $4.58 billion, suggesting a 22.1% surge from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 67 cents per share, implying 42.6% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



PDD's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 84.5%.

Factors to Consider

PDD Holdings’ first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from a recovery in consumption rate and improving customer sentiment.



Increasing advertising demand from merchants on PDD’s platform is anticipated to have continued benefiting its performance in the quarter under review.



Increasing user activity on PDD Holdings’ platform owing to growing active buyers might have benefited the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Growing marketing campaigns are anticipated to have helped the company increase user engagement on its platform in the quarter to be reported.



Strengthening partnerships with local communities, shops, farmers, and agri-merchants are expected to have aided its performance in the quarter under review.



Continuous efforts to strengthen agriculture and grocery businesses are expected to have contributed well to the top line in the quarter under discussion.



The company’s deepening focus on technological advancements in agriculture, logistics systems and infrastructure is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



However, increasing expenditure for online and offline advertisements as well as promotional activities might have affected the quarterly performance.



Further, macroeconomic headwinds and rising competition in the e-commerce market are expected to have remained headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PDD Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: PDD Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

