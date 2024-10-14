PDD Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 104 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $4,195,985, and 69 are calls, for a total amount of $9,029,710.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $200.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PDD Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PDD Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.8 $41.75 $41.8 $115.00 $1.7M 5.3K 1.6K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.2 $16.0 $18.15 $125.00 $500.7K 1.1K 276 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $42.2 $42.0 $42.2 $115.00 $422.0K 5.3K 1.1K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $7.9 $7.96 $150.00 $318.4K 31.7K 878 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.85 $7.9 $150.00 $316.0K 31.7K 1.2K

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of PDD Holdings Trading volume stands at 12,960,519, with PDD's price down by -6.54%, positioned at $135.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $224.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PDD Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

