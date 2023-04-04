PDD Holdings names Jiazhen Zhao co-CEO

April 4 (Reuters) - PDD Holdings Inc PDD.O, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, on Tuesday named Jiazhen Zhao as co-chief executive officer of the company.

Zhao is one of the founding members of PDD and has served as senior vice president since 2018.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

