PDD Holdings names Jiazhen Zhao co-CEO

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 04, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - PDD Holdings Inc PDD.O, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, on Tuesday named Jiazhen Zhao as co-chief executive officer of the company.

Zhao is one of the founding members of PDD and has served as senior vice president since 2018.

