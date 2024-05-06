PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $138.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.19%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.42%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.42 billion, indicating a 90.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $51.89 billion, representing changes of +29.12% and +49.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.27, which means PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that PDD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

