PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) reached $125.18, with a -1.29% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.60, signifying a 58.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.42 billion, indicating a 90.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $51.89 billion, indicating changes of +29.12% and +49.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, PDD Holdings Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.96 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.