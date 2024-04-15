PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the latest trading day at $114.29, indicating a -1.05% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.60, reflecting a 58.42% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.42 billion, indicating a 90.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $51.89 billion, which would represent changes of +29.12% and +49.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.12% higher. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.18 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PDD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.