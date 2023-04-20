PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $69.69, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 42.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 22.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $23.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +23.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.76% lower. PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.87, so we one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

