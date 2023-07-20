PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $74.88, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion, up 30.79% from the year-ago period.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.56% and +31.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.31, which means PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

