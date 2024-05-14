PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the latest trading day at $138.69, indicating a -1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

The the stock of company has risen by 22.95% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.60, reflecting a 58.42% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.42 billion, showing a 90.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $51.89 billion, which would represent changes of +29.12% and +49.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.98.

It's also important to note that PDD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

