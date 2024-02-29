PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $124.54, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.99 billion, up 107.61% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PDD Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, PDD Holdings Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.42 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.29 of its industry.

One should further note that PDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

