PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) reached $140.90, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of PDD Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 39.67% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.49 billion, indicating a 98.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.07.

Investors should also note that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

