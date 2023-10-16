PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) reached $105.32, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of PDD Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.28, reflecting a 5.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.22 billion, indicating a 44.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.93 per share and a revenue of $27.62 billion, representing changes of +23.87% and +43.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.52 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.2 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

