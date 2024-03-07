PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $117.14, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 9.43% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.88%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.99 billion, reflecting a 107.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PDD Holdings Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PDD Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.57.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

