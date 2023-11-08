PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) ending at $109.63, denoting a +0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.16% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.23, indicating a 1.65% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.22 billion, reflecting a 44.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.82 per share and a revenue of $27.99 billion, signifying shifts of +21.11% and +45.67%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.04% lower. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.29, which means PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.71.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

