PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $66.45, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 22.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $23.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +23.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.22, so we one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

