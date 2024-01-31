PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $126.87, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

The company's stock has dropped by 13.98% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.01 billion, up 108.07% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% upward. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.68.

It's also important to note that PDD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.