PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $79.02, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.14 billion, up 30.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.56% and +31.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.88, which means PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

