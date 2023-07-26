PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $84.11, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion, up 30.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion, which would represent changes of +11.56% and +31.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.33, so we one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.