PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) reached $117.58, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.82% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.60, indicating a 58.42% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.42 billion, up 90.07% from the year-ago period.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $51.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.12% and +49.79%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.12% higher within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.46.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.