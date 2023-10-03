PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $97.90, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.22 billion, up 44.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $27.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.87% and +43.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.31, so we one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

