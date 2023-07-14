PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $79.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.14% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion, up 30.79% from the year-ago period.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.56% and +31.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.57, so we one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PDD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

