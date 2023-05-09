PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $61.41, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.

PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 42.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.58 billion, up 22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $23.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +23.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

