PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $67.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.5% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 42.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion, up 22.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $23.71 billion, which would represent changes of +6.28% and +23.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.76% lower. PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.23.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

