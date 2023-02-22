PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $83.42, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.88 billion, up 37.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.77.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.