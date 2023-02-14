PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) closed at $95.89, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 31.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.88 billion, up 37.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.19.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.