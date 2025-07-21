PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) was up +2.44% at $111.66. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.7% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.04, reflecting a 36.25% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.28 billion, up 6.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.79 per share and a revenue of $59.22 billion, signifying shifts of -22.35% and +8.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.25.

Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PDD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

