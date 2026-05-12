PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ended the recent trading session at $95.73, demonstrating a -3.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

The stock of company has fallen by 1.98% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.95%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.94 billion, indicating a 20.92% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $71.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.32% and +17.91%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.63 of its industry.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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