PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $97.43, moving -3.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.14% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 25, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.41, reflecting a 23.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.93 billion, up 18.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.96 per share and revenue of $61.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.18% and +13.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.33% higher. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.6.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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