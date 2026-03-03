PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $100.71, moving -2.05% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.94% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.02%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.17%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.93 billion, indicating a 18.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $61.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.42% and +11.8%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.48, which means PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

