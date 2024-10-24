PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) standing at $121.38, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

The the stock of company has risen by 7.37% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.74, up 76.77% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.17 billion, showing a 50.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $56.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.16% and +62.99%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.61.

One should further note that PDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.