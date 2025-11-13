PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $134.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.63% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 18, 2025. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.21 billion, up 7.44% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.62 per share and a revenue of $60.3 billion, signifying shifts of -15.02% and +10.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.7.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

