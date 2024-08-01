PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $127.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.3%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Conglomerates sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.89, reflecting a 100.69% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.72 billion, up 90.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.32 per share and a revenue of $56.27 billion, representing changes of +87.8% and +62.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.87.

Investors should also note that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

