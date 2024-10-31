PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ended the recent trading session at $120.59, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 20.85% in the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.74, signifying a 76.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.47 billion, indicating a 53.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.95 per share and a revenue of $56.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +82.16% and +62.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.11, which means PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.