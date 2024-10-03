PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ending at $152.62, denoting a -0.06% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 64.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's gain of 12.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.17 billion, indicating a 50.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.95 per share and a revenue of $55.73 billion, indicating changes of +82.16% and +60.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% lower. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.77, which means PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that PDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

