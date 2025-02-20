PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ended the recent trading session at $124.41, demonstrating a -0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The company's stock has climbed by 20.71% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.56, showcasing a 6.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.68 billion, up 25.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.71.

Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

