PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) standing at $113.41, reflecting a -0.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.82, signifying an 81.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.47 billion, indicating a 53.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.01 per share and revenue of $56.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.08% and +62.99%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.31% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.35.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.