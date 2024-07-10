PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) reached $138.07, with a +0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 6.3% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.69%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.72 billion, showing a 90.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.32 per share and a revenue of $56.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +87.8% and +62.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.97% higher. At present, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.29 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

