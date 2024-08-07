PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed the latest trading day at $133.15, indicating a +0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.05%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Conglomerates sector's gain of 3.33% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.89, signifying a 100.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.72 billion, up 90.3% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.32 per share and a revenue of $56.27 billion, representing changes of +87.8% and +62.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.45 for its industry.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.