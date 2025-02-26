PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ending at $119.77, denoting a +0.5% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.56, showcasing a 6.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.68 billion, indicating a 25.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.53.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

