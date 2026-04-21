PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $98.99, marking a -5% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.26% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.23, reflecting a 42.95% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.86 billion, indicating a 20.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $71.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.32% and +17.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.34% decrease. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.98.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.