PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) was down 3.84% at $102.81. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.91%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.88, up 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.93 billion, indicating a 18.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.48 per share and a revenue of $60.77 billion, representing changes of -7.42% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.84, which means PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

