PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $102.92, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.52% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.72% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.88, marking a 4.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.93 billion, indicating a 18.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $60.77 billion, indicating changes of -7.42% and +11.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% higher within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.21, so one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

