PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ended the recent trading session at $132.17, demonstrating a +1.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.69% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.21, signifying a 16.60% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.21 billion, up 7.44% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.62 per share and a revenue of $59.82 billion, indicating changes of -15.02% and +9.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.72, so one might conclude that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

