PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $104.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.16% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.78% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.93 billion, up 18.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.96 per share and revenue of $61.14 billion, which would represent changes of -3.18% and +11.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.37.

One should further note that PDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

